Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.4.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After a rough Super Tuesday showing, Elizabeth Warren has no scheduled events today and is reportedly "assessing her path forward" in the Democratic presidential race.

* Donald Trump, appearing a bit too eager to help Bernie Sanders, used Twitter this morning to publicly urge Warren to end her candidacy in order to help the Vermont senator and "their wonderful liberal friendship."

* In Alabama's Republican U.S. Senate primary, Jeff Sessions fell far short of expectations and will face off against former college football coach Tommy Tuberville in a March 31 runoff. In fact, in yesterday's balloting, Tuberville appears to have outpaced Sessions by a couple of percentage points.

* On a related note, Trump was uncharacteristically reticent about this race for months, but this morning, the president lashed out anew at his former attorney general, blaming his performance in Alabama yesterday on his recusal from the investigation of the Russia scandal in 2017.

* In North Carolina's Democratic U.S. Senate race, Republicans invested millions of dollars in support of Erica Smith's candidacy, because the GOP saw her as the weaker general-election candidate, but voters easily nominated Cal Cunningham yesterday. He'll face incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R) in the fall.

* In a move that surprised many, Bernie Sanders' campaign launched a new television ad today leaning heavily on praise the Vermont senator received four years ago from Barack Obama. Much of Sanders' message has focused on his opposition to the "Democratic establishment," making the ad unexpected.

* In Texas, Reps. Kay Granger (R) and Henry Cuellar (D) faced spirited primary rivals yesterday, though both incumbents appear to have come out on top. Cuellar's narrow primary victory was a significant setback for progressive groups and activists who targeted the Texas Democrat.

* And as of this week, we can add New York to the list of states where Republican officials have scrapped their presidential primary, denying GOP voters as a chance to choose between Donald Trump and former Gov. William Weld.