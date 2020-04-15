Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.15.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Sen. Elizabeth Warren became the latest national Democratic figure to throw her support behind Joe Biden's presidential bid, releasing a well-produced video in support of the former vice president. The Massachusetts senator's announcement comes roughly six weeks after she ended her own national campaign.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke to the Associated Press yesterday and said it would be "irresponsible" for his supporters not to support Biden in the general election. The Vermont senator added in the AP interview that progressives who "sit on their hands" in 2020 would help deliver a second term to Donald Trump.

* In Arizona's closely watched U.S. Senate race, the latest OH Predictive Insights poll found Mark Kelly (D) leading appointed Sen. Martha McSally (R), 51% to 42%.

* Speaking of notable statewide contests this year, we don't yet know whom Kansas Republicans will nominate in their open U.S. Senate race, but if the party backs former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), Public Policy Polling found him trailing state Sen. Barbara Bollier (D) by two points in a hypothetical match-up.

* Despite Trump's recent praise for China and its response to the coronavirus, the American president's re-election campaign has launched a new fundraising appeal based on "holding China accountable" by contributing to his re-election bid.

* In an interview with Elle, former state Sen. Stacey Abrams (D-Ga.) was asked if she'd accept an invitation to join Joe Biden's 2020 ticket. "Yes. I would be honored," she replied. "I would be an excellent running mate."

* Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who became an independent last summer, was asked last month about a possible presidential campaign on the Libertarian Party ticket. He didn't rule it out. This week, Amash went a little further, acknowledging that he's "closely" looking at a third-party presidential bid.