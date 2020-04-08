Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.8.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ended his presidential bid this morning, and in the process, he brought the race for the Democratic presidential nomination to a close. I'll have more about the senator's candidacy a little later this afternoon.

* Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his allies lost another round in court yesterday as part of their effort to prevent released felons from voting: "U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said a previous ruling he made that allowed felons to vote, even if they owe fines and fees stemming from their convictions, covers all individuals statewide, not just the 17 people who originally sued DeSantis."

* CNN's latest national poll found that most Americans disapprove of the federal response to the coronavirus crisis and Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic.

* Iowa isn't generally seen as one of the top 2020 U.S. Senate battlegrounds, but Democrats are starting to make more investments in the Hawkeye State, seeing Sen. Joni Ernst (R) as potentially vulnerable. Businesswoman Theresa Greenfield is generally seen as the Republican incumbent's top Democratic rival.

* Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton (R) announced this week that the state's primary elections, currently scheduled for June 2, will be conducted by mail in each of the state's 56 counties.

* In Kentucky's U.S. Senate race, Amy McGrath (D) raised a surprisingly robust $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, more than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R) $7.5 million over the same three-month period. The Republican incumbent, however, still has more cash on hand.