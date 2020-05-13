Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.13.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As expected, Tom Tiffany (R) won yesterday's congressional special election in Wisconsin's 7th, while Mike Garcia (R) appears to be on track to prevail in the congressional special election in California's 25th.

* Speaking of Wisconsin, the latest Marquette University Law School poll found Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in the Badger State, 46% to 43%. The same poll found the same margin a month ago in what is generally seen as a must-win state for the Republican incumbent.

* In Nebraska's competitive 2nd congressional district, Kara Eastman (D) came within two points of defeating Rep. Don Bacon (R) in 2018, and thanks to yesterday's primary results, Eastman will get a rematch against the congressman in the fall.

* Trump's re-election campaign reportedly sent a memo to Republican surrogates, claiming the 2020 race is now tied at 48% for both the president and Biden. Keep this in mind the next time Trump boasts that he's winning.

* The Democratic Party's rules committee yesterday advanced a plan to allow delegates to the party's national convention to cast votes remotely.

* Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, struggling ahead of his Republican U.S. Senate runoff in Alabama, wrote an open letter this week defending his work in the Trump administration.

* And Donald Trump acknowledged yesterday that several governors have high approval ratings as a result of their efforts to address the pandemic, but the president added that he wants credit for their popularity.