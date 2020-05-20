Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.20.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a setback for Republican efforts, a federal judge yesterday ruled that all Texas voters, regardless of age, should be allowed to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

* Struggling to shore up support in Kansas' Republican U.S. Senate primary, Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) claimed that he, too, has begun taking hydroxychloroquine, bringing him in line with Donald Trump's claims.

* On a related note, Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi (D) has ended her Democratic Senate candidacy in Kansas, giving state Sen. Barbara Bollier (D) a boost in her statewide bid.

* It was Primary Day in Oregon yesterday, and in the state's open U.S. House race, former state Sen. Cliff Bentz won the crowded Republican primary in Oregon's 2nd congressional district. In the 5th district, incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader fared well in a Democratic primary.

* As Joe Biden's 2020 operation continues to staff up, the likely Democratic nominee has hired Karine Jean-Pierre, whom you may recognize as an MSNBC political analyst, as a senior advisor.

* Speaking of the Democratic team, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has reportedly told allies she's being vetted as a possible Biden running mate. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has also said she's had an "opening conversation" with the former vice president's campaign.

* How concerned are Republicans about the U.S. Senate race in Montana? The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's operation, has set aside $10 million in the hopes of elevating incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R) over Gov. Steve Bullock (D).

* And though there was some question about the fate of New York's June 23 Democratic presidential primary, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday ruled that it must happen, and state officials said they don't intend to appeal the decision.