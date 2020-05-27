Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.27.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As part of his threat to move the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump said yesterday he expects some kind of definitive direction from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) "within a week." Pointing to nothing in particular, the president added that the governor has been acting "very suspiciously."

* In related news, North Carolina's secretary of Health and Human Services, Mandy Cohen, wrote to Republican officials yesterday, requesting that they help prepare a public-health plan for the event's attendees and organizers.

* Politico reported last night that Ric Grenell will soon transition from his role as acting director of national intelligence to joining Trump's re-election campaign team. Grenell soon after denied the accuracy of the reporting.

* As part of his party's ongoing efforts to limit voting rights, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced yesterday plans to appeal a federal court ruling striking down the state's so-called "poll tax" against former felons.

* The AFL-CIO, which includes 55 unions representing 12.5 million workers, officially threw its support behind Joe Biden's presidential candidacy yesterday, following a vote of the organization's general board.

* Speaking of the Democratic ticket, Rachana Desai Martin has joined Biden's campaign team, working as a national director for voter protection -- a position that didn't use to be quite so significant.

* In the state of Washington, a SurveyUSA poll for the NBC affiliate in Seattle found incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee (D) with large leads over each of his would-be Republican rivals. The same poll found Biden leading Trump in the Evergreen State, 57% to 31%.

* In Alabama's Republican U.S. Senate primary, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after retired college football coach Tommy Tuberville over his reluctance to debate Sessions ahead of their July 14 runoff. Pointing to the political novice's career, Sessions wrote on Twitter, "If watching you coach taught me anything ... it's that you're no good at sitting on a lead. That's why you finished 5-7 and 4-8 in your last seasons at Auburn and Cincinnati."