Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.10.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) conceded that yesterday's voting debacle in his state was "unacceptable," and he's vowed to investigate.
* Though several states held primary contests yesterday, the race that arguably generated the most national attention was Georgia's Democratic U.S. Senate primary, which now appears headed for a runoff. That said, Jon Ossoff was the clear leader in the latest results.
* Joe Biden has a new op-ed in USA Today on the need to end systemic racism. This comes just a few days after the presumptive Democratic nominee had a separate op-ed in the Los Angeles Times on the same issue.
* In House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel's Democratic primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) yesterday threw his support behind the incumbent's challenger, Jamaal Bowman. Just as importantly, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) notably declined to extend public support to Engel yesterday.
* As things stand, Jacksonville has emerged as the most likely site for Donald Trump's Republican convention acceptance speech.
* Gallup, which caused a stir last month when it showed the president with a 49% approval rating, now shows Trump's support slipping to 39%.
* Those looking for battleground states in the South should probably skip past Tennessee: a Vanderbilt poll, released yesterday, showed Trump leading Biden in the state, 51% to 42%. It's worth noting for context, though, that Trump won Tennessee four years ago by 26 points.