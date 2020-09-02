Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.2.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Steve Benen

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Just moments ago, Joe Biden's political operation announced that it raised over $364 million in August, which is a record-breaking monthly haul I hardly thought possible. The figure includes financial support for Biden for President, the DNC, and their joint fundraising committees.

* As you've probably heard, incumbent Sen. Ed Markey defeated Rep. Joe Kennedy with relative ease in yesterday's Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Massachusetts. It was the first-ever primary defeat for a member of the Kennedy family in the Bay State.

* In related news, several U.S. House Democratic incumbents faced primary rivals yesterday, but they each prevailed, including Rep. Richard Neal, who scored a double-digit win over Mayor Alex Morse.

* A new national USA Today/Suffolk University poll found Joe Biden leading Donald Trump, 50% to 43%. In June, the same poll showed the Delaware Democrat ahead by 12 points.

* On a related note, a national Grinnell College poll, conducted by Selzer & Company, found Biden ahead by a similar margin, 49% to 41%.

* A new Monmouth University poll showed Biden with a modest advantage over Trump in Pennsylvania, 49% to 45%. If the Republican ticket carries this key battleground state again, Biden's path to victory will narrow.

* Speaking of competitive 2020 battlegrounds, the latest Public Policy Polling survey in Michigan also found Biden leading Trump by four points, 48% to 44%. The same poll offered slightly better news for incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D), who led John James (R), 47% to 39%.

* In North Carolina, the latest East Carolina University poll showed Trump narrowly ahead of Biden, 49% to 47%. The same survey showed incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R) tied with Cal Cunningham (D), with each garnering 44% support.

* And in Virginia, two of Kanye West's 13 electors have filed a new lawsuit, claiming they were tricked into signing an "Elector Oath" backing the rapper's candidacy.