Wednesday's Mini-Report, 10.21.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Stunning: "Lawyers appointed by a federal judge to identify migrant families who were separated by the Trump administration say that they have yet to track down the parents of 545 children and that about two-thirds of those parents were deported to Central America without their children, according to a filing Tuesday from the American Civil Liberties Union."

* A case we've been following: "A federal judge on Wednesday accepted a White House statement as rescinding President Trump's tweets that called for the "total Declassification" of all documents in the government's investigation of Russia's intervention in the 2016 U.S. election."

* Aid debate: "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday downplayed chances of Congress passing a big new economic stimulus bill before the election, even as Democrats voted to block a slimmed-down GOP relief measure in the Senate."

* Unexpected statement from the Vatican: "Pope Francis called for the passage of civil union laws for same-sex couples in a documentary that aired in Rome on Wednesday, in a major departure from the position held by the Vatican's doctrinal office."

* Another case we've followed: "Elliott Broidy, a former top fund-raiser for President Trump, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to violate foreign lobbying laws as part of a covert campaign to influence the administration on behalf of Chinese and Malaysian interests."

* Keep an eye on this one: "Senior officials throughout various departments and agencies of the Trump administration tell CNN they are alarmed at White House pressure to grant what would essentially be a no-bid contract to lease the Department of Defense's mid-band spectrum -- premium real estate for the booming and lucrative 5G market -- to Rivada Networks, a company in which prominent Republicans and supporters of President Donald Trump have investments."

* In the Pacific: "Since early September, China has been carrying out the most provocative and sustained show of force in the Taiwan Strait in nearly a quarter century. Chinese military patrols, some involving more than 30 combat aircraft and a half-dozen naval ships, have roamed the strait roughly every other day. Many of them have breached the median line between Taiwan and China, a boundary that -- until last year -- both sides had respected for decades."

* That's not much of an answer: "Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday it is not the job of her department to track school districts' reopening plans or the number of coronavirus cases they are grappling with as districts look for guidance as to how to conduct classes safely during the pandemic."

See you tomorrow.