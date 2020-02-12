Wednesday's Mini-Report, 2.12.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The right reaction: "Congressional Democrats on Wednesday called for an emergency hearing and investigation into the Department of Justice's decision to reduce the recommended sentence for longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone."

* Mark your calendars: "Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month as Democrats express numerous concerns about his Justice Department tenure, the committee said Wednesday."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* Real progress on Sen. Tim Kaine's (D-Va.) War Powers resolution: "The Senate is set to pass a bipartisan resolution this week to limit President Donald Trump's authority to launch military operations against Iran weeks after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general."

* Jordan's controversy isn't over: "The brother of Ohio State University whistleblower Mike DiSabato told state lawmakers in a public hearing Tuesday that Rep. Jim Jordan personally pleaded with him to intercede after DiSabato publicly accused the Republican congressman of turning a blind eye to the sexual abuse of male wrestlers by team doctor Richard Strauss."

* No word on whether Americans are tired of all the winning: "The Philippines said Tuesday it had officially informed the United States that it was scrapping a military pact that has given the longtime American ally a security blanket for the past two decades."

* The latest whistleblower: "A U.S. Justice Department anti-human trafficking grant program is facing internal complaints, after two nonprofits were denied funding in favor of two less established groups whose applications were not recommended by career DOJ officials."

* I can think of a few reasons why Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) would be a poor choice: "A Utah congressman has emerged as a top contender to be the next director of national intelligence in the weeks before the acting intelligence chief must by law give up the post, people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday."

* A worthwhile step: "Hours after a divided House committee advanced a D.C. statehood bill Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer promised a floor vote "before the summer," setting the stage for the measure to be approved by a congressional chamber for the first time in history."

* You can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave: "The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump intends to appoint former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and ex-chief of staff Reince Priebus to be members on the President's Commission on White House Fellowships."

See you tomorrow.