Wednesday's Mini-Report, 2.19.20

* Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood: "President Trump dismissed the Defense Department's top policy official, who had clashed with colleagues at the White House and the Pentagon over the implementation of Trump's foreign policy agenda since assuming office more than two years ago."

* In case you missed Rachel's segment on this last night: "The Justice Department revealed Tuesday that law enforcement officials running Ukraine-related investigations must seek approval before expanding their inquiries -- a move that could have implications for Rudolph W. Giuliani, as President Trump's personal attorney pushes for scrutiny of the president's political foes while facing a federal probe into his own conduct."

* Her lawsuit against Trump is ongoing: "E. Jean Carroll, a veteran advice columnist at ELLE magazine who last year accused President Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s, said she was fired from her editorial position at the end of 2019 after nearly 30 years because of Trump's public debasement of her character."

* An important ruling: "Florida cannot, for now, bar felons who served their time from registering to vote simply because they have failed to pay all fines and fees stemming from their cases, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday."

* Speaking of notable court cases: "A U.S. judge in Arizona sided Wednesday with migrants who have long-complained about inhumane and unsanitary conditions in some U.S. Border Patrol' facilities in the state."

* I doubt even he knows what he means by this: "President Donald Trump on Tuesday veered into politics during a briefing on preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, criticizing the city's political leadership for failing to curtail its homelessness epidemic. Trump said if Los Angeles doesn't 'clean it up fast,' he will intervene."

