Wednesday's Mini-Report, 2.26.20

Today's edition of quick hits.

By Steve Benen

* The latest from Milwaukee: "Police are investigating a 'critical incident' Wednesday at the MolsonCoors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A large police presence was on scene at the beer company's MillerCoors campus and the Milwaukee Police Department asked people stay clear of the area in a statement on Twitter."

* The wrong call: "A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that the Department of Justice can refuse to give crime-fighting money to cities and states that consider themselves sanctuaries and refuse to share information with federal immigration authorities."

* Judge Amy Jackson Berman: "The federal judge overseeing the criminal case against Roger J. Stone Jr. warned on Tuesday about attacks by President Trump and others on a juror in the trial, saying that fomenting public anger about the guilty verdict could prompt someone to "take it out on" members of the jury."

* Of all the things to praise Modi for, this should be last: "As violence erupted in the streets Tuesday over a citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims, President Trump defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record on religious tolerance as he closed out a two-day visit to India that served as a celebration of the bond between two nationalist leaders."

* I meant to mention this yesterday: "The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the parents of a 15-year-old boy cannot sue the federal agent who fatally shot him by firing across the border separating the United States and Mexico -- a case that inflamed tensions over border security."

* The administration sure does love its lobbyists: "The Senate confirmed former lobbyist Katharine MacGregor by a 58-38 vote to be deputy secretary of the Interior Department, filing a post that sat vacant since late 2018."

* NSA: "A National Security Agency system that analyzed logs of Americans' domestic phone calls and text messages cost $100 million from 2015 to 2019, but yielded only a single significant investigation, according to a newly declassified study."

