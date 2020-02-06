Wednesday's Mini-Report, 2.5.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Trump's still the first president to ever face a bipartisan conviction vote: "The Senate acquitted President Donald Trump almost entirely along party lines on charges of abusing his power and obstructing Congress on Wednesday, bringing an end to the third presidential impeachment trial in United States history."

* The latest from Iowa: "Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained in the lead in the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party on Wednesday afternoon released its second update of the day. With 85 percent of the results now reported, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., remained in second place, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn."

* Climate crisis: "Europe just concluded its warmest January on record, coming on the heels of a toasty December and making the 2019-2020 winter season a contender for the warmest Europe has observed. Although the calendar has flipped to a new decade, there has been no slowing in the growing list of locations experiencing record temperatures amid a quickly warming climate."

* Coronavirus: "Public health officials in Wisconsin have confirmed a case of the new coronavirus in that state, bringing the national total to 12. The patient had come into contact with an individual with the virus while traveling in China."

* Guaido at the White House: "Venezuela's opposition leader, Juan Guaido, got a big push Wednesday, when he met with President Donald Trump at the White House for the first time since he recognized the young leader as the legitimate president of the South American country."

* J. David Patterson withdrew after an opinion piece surfaced in which he linked "multiculturalism" to domestic terrorism: "The nominee for a top personnel job in the Pentagon has withdrawn, according to three sources close to the matter, the latest in a string of vacancy problems among high-ranking civilian officials at the Defense Department."

* Speaking of Team Trump personnel moves, Sarah Makin has a new gig: "An aide to Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be named to a National Security Council-based post overseeing the Trump administration's international religious freedom efforts."

* If he faced pressure from his colleagues, maybe he'd be more responsible: "Sen. Rand Paul read aloud the name of the alleged whistleblower who first raised alarms about President Donald Trump's conduct toward Ukraine. And most Republicans didn't seem to care."

* There's just something funny about stories that cast Florida in an unflattering light: "Two men charged with drug trafficking could have done a better job hiding their wares than using a package labeled 'Bag Full of Drugs,' Florida authorities said."

