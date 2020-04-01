Wednesday's Mini-Report, 4.1.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

* Finally: "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state as it grapples with a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak."

* Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf (D) "placed his entire state under a stay-at-home order on Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The move, which now includes all 67 counties, comes as state health officials reported its largest single-day increase of more than 960 new cases, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 5,805. At least 74 people have died."

* USS Teddy Roosevelt: "Ninety-three sailors have tested positive for COVID-19 on the USS Teddy Roosevelt, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, senior Navy officials announced Wednesday.... More than 1,000 sailors have departed the ship and are in isolation in Guam. The Navy expects to have 2,700 off the ship in the next few days likely by Friday, most going to hotels in Guam."

* An investigation worth watching: "Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday he hired an attorney to investigate the deaths of 13 residents at a veterans home hit by coronavirus."

* National parks: "At least seven National Park Service employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, yet the Trump administration continues to operate the park system that attracts thousands of Americans each day."

* New scrutiny of Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-Ga.) and her husband's investment strategy: "[The couple] sold shares in retail stores such as Lululemon and T.J. Maxx and invested in a company that makes COVID-19 protective garments. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution got the first look at these reports, covering mid-February through mid-March and shedding new light on Loeffler's financial transactions during the pandemic."

* Seems sensible: "If you have coronavirus symptoms, assume you have the illness, even if you test negative."

