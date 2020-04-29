Wednesday's Mini-Report, 4.29.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Remdesivir offers some hope: "An experimental drug for the coronavirus has a proven benefit, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* WHO: "The White House has ordered intelligence agencies to comb through communications intercepts, human source reporting, satellite imagery and other data to establish whether China and the World Health Organization initially hid what they knew about the emerging coronavirus pandemic, current and former U.S. officials familiar with the matter told NBC News."

* Crozier's fate: "The U.S. Navy's top civilian leader said he is calling for a deeper investigation into the circumstances around the firing of Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of his command of the USS Roosevelt after the leak of a letter he sent detailing concerns about a coronavirus outbreak on the ship."

* Speaking of the military: "The decision to hold an in-person graduation June 13 meant that nearly 1,000 graduating cadets would travel back to West Point from their homes, where they have been distance-learning since spring break, and undergo up to three weeks of quarantine at campus barracks and a nearby training site. But uncertainties remained, including how to ensure that the cadets wouldn't sicken one another and how to account for sometimes unreliable test results."

* IGs matter: "President Donald Trump's recent hostility toward independent federal watchdogs has jolted the very Senate Republicans who are among his most outspoken defenders."

* Newly released records: "Weeks after Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel in the Russia investigation, Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, reassured WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a Twitter message that if prosecutors came after him, 'I will bring down the entire house of cards,' according to FBI documents made public Tuesday."

* An interesting case out of Mississippi: "The Mississippi Justice Institute has filed a lawsuit against the city of Jackson claiming the mayor's temporary ban on the open carry of firearms is unconstitutional. The MJI, a nonprofit legal center, filed the lawsuit on behalf of state Rep. Dana Criswell, R-Olive Branch, who said he was 'shocked' by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba's announcement of the ban on Friday."

See you tomorrow.