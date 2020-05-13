Wednesday's Mini-Report, 5.13.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Yeah, that ought to do it: "President Trump has picked Moncef Slaoui, the former chairman of vaccines at GlaxoSmithKline, and Gen. Gustave F. Perna to lead the government's effort to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine, a senior administration official said."

* SCOTUS: "The justices of the Supreme Court seemed reluctant Wednesday to tamper with the system America uses to choose its president, based on their comments during oral arguments over the workings of the Electoral College."

* Paul Manafort, "the imprisoned former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, was released to home confinement for the remainder of his sentence Wednesday amid concerns he could contract coronavirus in federal prison, his attorney Todd Blanche confirmed to NBC News."

* Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said today that "armed protests at the state's Capitol over her stay-at-home order have 'been really political rallies where people come with Confederate flags and Nazi symbolism and calling for violence,' adding that if they continue, it could lengthen the state's social-distancing restrictions."

* Remember Panthera's no-bid contract? "The federal government said it canceled a $55.5 million contract for respiratory masks, signed last month with a small Virginia firm with no history in the mask business and a parent company in bankruptcy."

* Peter Navarro: "White House trade adviser Peter Navarro -- who repeatedly warned colleagues about the coronavirus in memos earlier this year -- is declining to testify before a House panel Thursday about a whistleblower's complaint that mentions him at length."

* DOJ: "As gun sales surge during the coronavirus pandemic, the Justice Department is asking Congress for more enforcement resources -- including to confiscate guns from people who shouldn't legally be able to own them."

See you tomorrow.