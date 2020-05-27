Wednesday's Mini-Report, 5.27.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Minnesota: "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday publicly called for charges to be swiftly filed against the officer who for more than eight minutes pinned George Floyd's neck under his knee before Floyd died."

* Related news: "Those who knew George Floyd, the man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him by the neck with his knee for more than eight minutes, say he was a 'gentle giant' who was quick to help and easy to adore."

* Delayed launch: "Bad weather thwarted the much-anticipated launch of SpaceX's first astronaut crew Wednesday, a flight that would have marked the return of human spaceflight from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade."

* Hong Kong "can no longer be regarded as autonomous from mainland China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a notification to Congress on Wednesday, setting the stage for sanctions against Beijing and the withdrawal of the former British colony's preferential trading status."

* A case worth watching: "House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, along with 20 other Republicans and four constituents, challenged the constitutionality of proxy voting in the chamber on Tuesday with a lawsuit aimed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi."

* Glenn Fine: "The No. 2 official in the Pentagon's office of inspector general, Glenn Fine, resigned Tuesday, several weeks after he was effectively removed as head of a special board to oversee auditing of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package."

* Phil Roe: "With a global pandemic threatening to hit the United States earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Phil Roe made hundreds of financial transactions, buying stocks in companies now working on vaccines and selling other shares before a historic market plunge in March, according to a review of his financial records by The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network."

* Facebook examined its effect on polarizing users, but didn't much care about the results: "Facebook had kicked off an internal effort to understand how its platform shaped user behavior and how the company might address potential harms. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg had in public and private expressed concern about 'sensationalism and polarization.' But in the end, Facebook's interest was fleeting."

See you tomorrow.