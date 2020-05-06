Wednesday's Mini-Report, 5.6.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

* It's still likely to change in form: "A day after President Donald Trump confirmed that he planned to wind down the White House coronavirus task force, the president announced Wednesday that it will now continue indefinitely."

* He said he didn't "need" a mask, though I think the CDC disagrees: "President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his decision not to wear a mask during a tour of a mask production facility in Phoenix the day before, saying he had been told it wasn't necessary."

* SCOTUS: "The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed divided on Trump administration rules that would give employers more leeway in refusing to provide their employees free birth control by citing religious or moral objections."

* On a related note: "Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was treated Tuesday for a gallstone that was causing an infection, the court said in a statement."

* Department of Education: "The Trump administration released new guidelines Wednesday for how universities and K-12 schools should handle complaints of sexual assault and misconduct as part of a contentious overhaul that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos launched in 2017."

* Pandemic expert exits: "A disaster response official who previously led a global health directorate disbanded by the Trump administration is leaving the government. Timothy Ziemer's departure robs the Trump administration of another expert as it tries to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The former Navy rear admiral is highly regarded and has decades of government service, although he has been somewhat sidelined during the ongoing crisis."

* Europe: "Hungary is no longer a democracy, Poland is about to go down the same path, democracy in the Balkans is eroding because of Chinese and Russian influence, and the EU is doing nothing to stop it all, according to the NGO Freedom House's latest Nations in Transit report, out Wednesday."

