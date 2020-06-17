Wednesday's Mini-Report, 6.17.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Atlanta: "The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant was charged with felony murder, the district attorney's office announced."

* The world's two largest countries: "The Indian army said Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in border clashes with Chinese troops, Reuters and The Associated Press reported, citing an army statement. They are the first deaths in 53 years in the standoff between these two nuclear-armed powers."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* An important resignation, Part I: "A senior Pentagon official, Elaine McCusker, has submitted her resignation three months after the White House pulled her nomination to be the Pentagon comptroller. McCusker had questioned the legality of the Trump administration's efforts to freeze military aid to Ukraine."

* An important resignation, Part II: "[Joseph H. Hunt,] the head of the Justice Department's civil division told staff members on Tuesday that he planned to resign after nearly two years in the post, according to an email obtained by The New York Times, making him the third top official at the department to step down in the past week."

* Credibility counts: "Often using their official Twitter accounts, [police departments and organizations] have tweeted allegations without substantiation when other, less-nefarious explanations are just as plausible -- and, in some cases, have turned out to actually be the case."

* Obviously the smart thing to say: "Dr. Anthony Fauci says he wouldn't personally attend any upcoming rallies that President Donald Trump plans to hold for his 2020 re-election campaign because the coronavirus is still spreading. 'I'm in a high-risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course not,' Fauci, who's 79, said in an interview with The Daily Beast on Tuesday."

* I'll be curious to see which members, if any, sign on to this as co-sponsors: "Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., unveiled his latest attack on tech’s liability shield in a new bill Wednesday. The 'Limiting Section 230 Immunity to Good Samaritans Act would allow Americans to sue tech companies that censor political speech or hide content from competitors."

* I know the bill won't advance in the Republican-led Senate, but it's an issue worthy of focus: "The House will vote next week on legislation to grant statehood to Washington, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced Tuesday. If the House passes the bill on June 26, it would be the first time a statehood bill has passed either chamber of Congress."

* So many lawsuits: "President Donald Trump is reportedly considering suing his niece, Mary Trump, over her soon-to-be-published book about their family titled 'Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.'"

See you tomorrow.