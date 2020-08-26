Wednesday's Mini-Report, 8.26.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Kenosha: "A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at a protest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. The suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody to Wisconsin, the Village of Antioch Police Department said in a Facebook post."

* In related news: "The Milwaukee Bucks did not take the floor for their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, in an apparent protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin."

* Gulf Coast: "Hurricane Laura strengthened to an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm with winds of 140 mph on Wednesday before making expected landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday along the Texas and Louisiana border."

* The White House's failing policy: "The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was 'not in the position to take further action' on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body."

* South China Sea: "The Trump administration said Wednesday it is imposing sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for Beijing's military build-up in the South China Sea. The move is the latest salvo in the U.S. pressure campaign against China that has picked up steam ahead of November's presidential election over a variety of contentious issues."

* Lt. Col Yevgeny Vindman: "The twin brother of a key witness in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump has filed a federal complaint alleging retaliation by the White House and possible ethical violations and sexist behavior by top officials, including Robert O'Brien, now national security adviser."

* What a curious story: "The Office of the Chief of Protocol oversees the glitz and glamour of diplomacy, and is responsible for enforcing the rules of decorum to maintain tradition and tee up U.S. negotiators for success. But inside that office, U.S. employees have complained about internal breaches in etiquette and protocol under the leadership of the Trump administration's political appointees running day-to-day affairs."

See you tomorrow.