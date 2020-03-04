The wrong stage to storm

Jill Biden physically turns back a protester attempting to rush the stage in the midst of Joe Biden's Super Tuesday speech.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, right, watches as his wife Jill Biden, center, blocks a protester from arriving on stage during an primary night rally in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.Bloomberg via Getty Images
