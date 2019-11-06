The Impeachment of President Donald Trump - A National Debate

An MSNBC Special Event at Cooper Union
Congress is nearing a vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The potential impeachment of a sitting President raises profound Constitutional questions: What is the burden of proof required to overturn an election? How should Congress confront alleged abuses of power that endanger democracy itself? What is a fair process if the President is put on trial?
Join us for this MSNBC special event, as anchor and chief legal correspondent Ari Melber leads a public discussion with House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries on the emerging impeachment case against Pres. Trump; his available defenses; and the Constitutional dilemmas facing Congress and the nation.
Cooper Union in Downtown Manhattan
Great Hall 7 East 7 Street
Thursday, November 21,2019
Doors open at 6:30 PM
Event begins at 7:30 PM
Also featuring expert legal analysis by John Flannery, Maya Wiley, Berit Berger, and John Malcolm.
Thank you so much for your interest in this event - tickets are now completely sold out.