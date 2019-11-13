Independent Justice: Fighting crime in the Southern District of New York

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A special event hosted by MSNBC and Columbia Law School’s Center for the Advancement of Public Integrity (CAPI)

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are famously independent. They prosecute some of the most notorious and far-reaching crime in the country, from terrorism and organized crime to Wall Street misconduct and political corruption. In this special event at Columbia Law School, MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber and CAPI Executive Director Berit Berger host a public discussion about this office’s historic work with a truly rare panel: Seven different public servants who have held the title of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, with experience spanning six consecutive presidential administrations.

Panelists include former SDNY U.S. Attorneys Joon Kim, Bob Fiske, Lev Dassin, David Kelley, John Martin, Benito Romano, and Judge Mike Garcia.

The Forum at Columbia University

601 W 125th St

Thursday, December 5

Doors open at 7pm

Event begins at 7:30pm

