Join MSNBC's Ari Melber for a 2020 conversation at The Bel Aire Diner in Astoria

As the 2020 presidential primaries begin, join MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a conversation about important issues facing working class voters in the 2020 race, along with an audience Q&A!

The Bel Aire Diner in Astoria

Wednesday, March 11th

Doors open at 8:00am

Event starts at 8:30am

Admission is free with advance RSVP.

Details:

Please arrive starting at 8:00am, Wednesday March 11th at the Bel Aire Diner at 31-91 21st Street, Astoria, NY 11106

The event will be recorded and excerpts may be broadcast on MSNBC

Admission is free, participants can purchase any drinks or food off the regular menu

To submit questions for Ari in advance, please email air@msnbc.com

Click here to RSVP.