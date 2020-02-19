Join MSNBC's Ari Melber for a 2020 conversation at The Red Rooster

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

As the 2020 presidential primaries begin, join MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a conversation about politics, power and diversity in the 2020 race, along with several community leaders and an audience Q&A!

Ginny's at The Red Rooster in New York

Monday, February 24th

Doors 11:30am

Event starts at 12:00pm

Admission is free with advance RSVP.

Details:

Please arrive starting at 11:30am Monday Feb. 24th in Ginny’s at The Red Rooster , 310 Malcolm X Boulevard NY, NY (at Malcom X Blvd and 126th Street)

, 310 Malcolm X Boulevard NY, NY (at Malcom X Blvd and 126th Street) The event will be recorded and excerpts may be broadcast on MSNBC.

Admission is free, participants may choose to order any drinks or food off the regular menu for purchase.

To submit questions for Ari in advance, please email ari@msnbc.com.

Click here to RSVP.