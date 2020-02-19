Join MSNBC's Ari Melber for a 2020 conversation at The Red Rooster

As the 2020 presidential primaries begin, join MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a conversation about politics, power and diversity in the 2020 race, along with several community leaders and an audience Q&A!
Ginny's at The Red Rooster in New York
Monday, February 24th
Doors 11:30am
Event starts at 12:00pm
Admission is free with advance RSVP.
Details:
- Please arrive starting at 11:30am Monday Feb. 24th in Ginny’s at The Red Rooster, 310 Malcolm X Boulevard NY, NY (at Malcom X Blvd and 126th Street)
- The event will be recorded and excerpts may be broadcast on MSNBC.
- Admission is free, participants may choose to order any drinks or food off the regular menu for purchase.
- To submit questions for Ari in advance, please email ari@msnbc.com.
Click here to RSVP.