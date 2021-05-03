'She said YES': WNBA star Breanna Stewart proposes to girlfriend

WNBA star Breanna Stewart is engaged to fellow basketball player Marta Xargay, the couple announced Sunday.

Stewart, a Seattle Storm power forward, is accustomed to collecting championship rings, but this time she wasn't on the receiving end. In a photo shared on Instagram, Stewart can be seen getting down on one knee and proposing to the Phoenix Mercury guard.

"Did a thing. Another ring. She said YES. #wifey," Stewart, 26, wrote.

Xargay, 30, confirmed the news on her own Instagram account, writing, "Life isn’t just about the moments, it’s about who we share them with! I said YES #wifey."

WNBA players Sue Bird and Candace Parker and soccer star Megan Rapinoe were among the sports figures that congratulated the couple on Instagram.

"So happy for you two! If y’all can make it through the bubble you goooooood!!!!," Rapinoe wrote, referencing the "bubble" in Bradenton, Florida, where WNBA players had to live during the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Stewart — a two-time WNBA champion and an Olympic gold medalist — is entering her fifth season in the women's basketball league. She is also expected to represent the United States at the Olympics this summer.

Xargay, who won a silver medal for Spain in the Rio 2016 Olympics, played for the Mercury in 2015 and 2016 and is currently on the team's preseason roster.

