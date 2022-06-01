IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Author Leah Johnson puts Black queer girls front and center

Johnson’s young adult books celebrate the lives of these young women while interrogating the systems that oppress them.
NBC News / Courtesy of Leah Johnson
By Jillian Eugenios

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here.

The author Leah Johnson has vowed that in her books, Black girls are always going to get two things: “happy endings and storybook, sometimes-whirlwind, romances.” 

Johnson’s debut, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” is about a queer Black girl in small-town Indiana who decides to run for prom queen. Her latest book, “Rise to the Sun,” is about two girls who find love at a music festival. Both books are for a young adult audience. Last year, Johnson sold a middle-grade novel described as “a superhero origin story in the tone of the Baby-Sitters Club.”

While Johnson’s books are for a younger demographic, her work doesn’t shy away from examining the structures and systems pressing down on the shoulders of her characters — or her readers. 

Check back later this month for our full profile of Leah Johnson.

Jillian Eugenios

Jillian Eugenios is a writer and filmmaker in New York City.