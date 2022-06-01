Author Leah Johnson puts Black queer girls front and center

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here.

The author Leah Johnson has vowed that in her books, Black girls are always going to get two things: “happy endings and storybook, sometimes-whirlwind, romances.”

Johnson’s debut, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” is about a queer Black girl in small-town Indiana who decides to run for prom queen. Her latest book, “Rise to the Sun,” is about two girls who find love at a music festival. Both books are for a young adult audience. Last year, Johnson sold a middle-grade novel described as “a superhero origin story in the tone of the Baby-Sitters Club.”

While Johnson’s books are for a younger demographic, her work doesn’t shy away from examining the structures and systems pressing down on the shoulders of her characters — or her readers.

Check back later this month for our full profile of Leah Johnson.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram