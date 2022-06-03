After compromise, San Francisco mayor and police will march in city's Pride parade

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and members of the city's police department will march at this year’s San Francisco Pride Parade following an agreement, the mayor said Thursday.

After a three-year hiatus from most in-person Pride festivities because of the pandemic, the annual LGBTQ march is back. But a decision to ban uniformed police officers from marching in the parade had led the mayor to say she would boycott the event.

But Thursday’s announcement changed all that and ended nearly two weeks of uncertainty leading up to the iconic event, which will take place on Sunday, June 26.

“I almost want to cry because I’m so happy," Breed said.

To read the full story, visit NBC Bay Area.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram.