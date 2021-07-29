Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her younger child is trans, expresses 'wonder and pride'

Proud mom Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about her family, speaking publicly for the first time about her transgender daughter.

In an interview with AARP The Magazine, Curtis said she “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." The 62-year-old actor shares two daughters, Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34, with husband Christopher Guest.

Curtis also revealed that she and Guest — best known for directing and acting in comedies such as "Best in Show" and "A Mighty Wind" — will soon gain an in-law, sharing that Ruby "and her fiancé will get married next year, at a wedding that I will officiate."

Ruby, a computer gaming editor, and Annie, a dance instructor, were adopted by Curtis and Guest as infants. The Hollywood power couple has been married for more than 36 years.

In March, Curtis told "TODAY" host Hoda Kotb how the longtime couple's love affair began.

“I met my husband by seeing his picture in a magazine and saying out loud to a friend of mine, ‘I’m going to marry that dude,’” she said. “And (I) married him four months later!"

This story was originally published on Today.com.

