Meet queer Indigenous actor and filmmaker Devery Jacobs

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here.

Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs, known professionally as Devery Jacobs, is an award-winning Indigenous actor and filmmaker, born and raised in Kahnawake Mohawk Territory, a reservation in Quebec, Canada.

Jacobs, 28, is best known for her starring role as Elora in the FX series “Reservation Dogs.” Her short film “Rae” was an official selection of the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films, and it won best youth work at the 2017 2017 imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival.

Check back later this month for our full profile of Devery Jacobs.

