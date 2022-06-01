Meet the youth leader merging Indigenous dance and queer activism

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here.

Sherenté Mishitashin Harris says the most controversial act they ever committed is being themselves.

An Indigenous, Two Spirit youth leader, they have broken barriers in traditional dancing. Harris is a member of the Narragansett tribe, who are descendants of the aboriginal people of Rhode Island.

Harris once danced in the tradition of their father, a war dancer, and then, after having come out as Two Spirit, began dancing in the tradition of their mother at age 16. They spent one year learning the Fancy Shawl dance, a modern dance created during the women’s rights movement.

“This dance is a dance of liberation,” they said in a 2019 TEDx talk. “Not just for me but for the entire LGBT community. And for that reason I have gone out and danced, in the face of those who feel that I should not.”

Check back later this month for our full profile of Sherenté Mishitashin Harris.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram