National Coming Out Day: 10 celebrities who came out in 2023 (so far)

National Coming Out Day has been observed annually on Oct. 11 since 1988. Founded by psychologist Robert Eichberg and activist Jean O’Leary, the day is meant to celebrate and promote the increased visibility of the LGBTQ community.

“Most people think they don’t know anyone gay or lesbian, and in fact everybody does. It is imperative that we come out and let people know who we are and disabuse them of their fears and stereotypes,” Eichberg said in a 1993 interview, according to his Associated Press obituary.

The date of this annual celebration was chosen to mark the anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, which drew hundreds of thousands of people to the nation’s capital.

In honor of National Coming Out Day 2023, here are just some of the many notable LGBTQ coming-out stories so far this year.

Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp in Paris, on Jan. 19. JM Haedrich / SIPA via AP file

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp came out as gay in a TikTok video posted in January. In a written message that appeared on the video, the 19-year-old actor revealed that when he “finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years,” their response was simply: “We know.”

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey in New York City, on May 1. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP file

“The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey came out as gender-fluid in an interview published in The New York Times in January. The actor, who first rose to fame in HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones,” told the paper that her “gender has always been very fluid” and said if she sees “nonbinary” as an option on a form, she will tick it. However, she added, “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Jakub Jankto

Jakub Jankto of Cagliari during a match in Turin, Italy, on Aug. 21. Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage/Cal Sport Media via AP file

Czech Republic soccer player Jakub Jankto came out as gay in a video shared on social media in February. “I am homosexual, and I no longer want to hide myself,” he said in the video, which has nearly 18 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sparta Prague, the professional club Jankto was playing for at the time, retweeted the video, saying, "You have our support. Live your life, Jakube. Nothing else matters."

Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique appears in "My Name is Mo’Nique" in 2022. John Washington Jr.

Comedian and actor Mo’Nique came out as queer in her Netflix comedy special, “My Name Is Mo’Nique,” which debuted in April. She told a tearful story about how she never came out to her grandmother due to her grandmother’s tense relationship with Mo’Nique’s Uncle Tina, who was assigned female at birth but presented masculine, according to the Gay Times. Later in the special, Mo’Nique revealed that she came out to her husband, Sidney Hicks: “I said, ‘Daddy, I want to be with another woman sexually.’ And he look at me, so beautifully and so patient and so loving, and said, ‘B----, me too.’”

Adore Delano

Adore Delano performs in San Francisco, on Aug. 12. Annie Lesser/imageSPACE / imageSPACE/Sipa USA via AP file

Former “RuPaul’s Drag Race”contestant Adore Delano came out as transgender in July. In a video shared with her millions of Instagram followers, Delano said she initially came out as trans when she was a teenager but went back in the closet when she competed on “American Idol” in 2008.

Shinjiro Atae

Shinjiro Atae in Hollywood, Calif., on March 27. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images file

Japanese pop star Shinjiro Atae came out as gay at a fan event in Tokyo in July. “For years, I struggled to accept a part of myself ... But now after all I have been through, I finally have the courage to open up to you about something,” he told his fans, according to the AP. “I am a gay man.”

Atae, who is now based in Los Angeles, performed for 15 years in the popular group AAA before taking a break in 2020.

Gabby Windey

Gabby Windey on "The Bachelor." Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images file

Former “Bachelorette” star and Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey revealed that she’s in a relationship with writer and comedian Robby Hoffman. In an Instagram post shared in August, Windey included several photos of herself and Hoffman and cheekily wrote, “Told you I’m a girls girl!!”

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady at the American Music Awards, in Los Angeles, in 2022. Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP file

“Let’s Make a Deal” host Wayne Brady came out as pansexual in an interview with People magazine that was published in August. LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD defines pansexual as a descriptor for someone “who has the capacity to form enduring physical, romantic, and/ or emotional attractions to any person, regardless of gender identity.”

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa in London in 2022. Samir Hussein / WireImage

“Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa came out publicly as queer in an interview with Elle UK published in August. Gatwa, who played one of the Kens in this summer’s wildly popular “Barbie” blockbuster, shared a touching story about meeting “another queer Rwandan person” at Manchester Pride several years ago. At the time, he told the magazine, “I thought I was the only one in the world.”

Joe Locke

Joe Locke in London on July 13, 2023. Fred Duval / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP file

“Heartstopper” star Joe Locke plays an openly gay teenager who faces bullying for who he is in the popular coming-of-age series based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, but Locke didn’t publicly discuss his sexuality until August.

“People have assumed and written it,” he told Teen Vogue of his sexuality, “and I haven’t ever corrected anyone because I haven’t felt the need to. But I’ve never specifically stated my sexuality.”

He told the magazine that he can’t recall when he first knew he was gay, but that he’s been openly gay since he was about 12.