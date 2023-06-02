Pregnant transgender man stars on cover of Glamour UK’s Pride issue

Glamour UK launched its digital June Pride cover this week featuring a pregnant transgender man.

The cover features transgender activist and author Logan Brown standing topless with a suit painted over his chest and his pregnant belly on full display.

“I am a transgender pregnant man and I do exist, so no matter what anybody says, I literally am living proof,” Brown told the magazine.

Glamour UK, an online women’s magazine published by Condé Nast, launched its Pride cover issue on Thursday, coinciding with the start of LGBTQ Pride month. The magazine has previously showcased prominent figures in the LGBTQ community, such as Grammy-award winning artist Kim Petras and "Queer Eye" cast member Antoni Porowski.

This year’s issue “celebrates the allyship between women (cisgender or not) and transgender people through our shared experiences — in particular pregnancy, healthcare and childbirth,” the magazine explained.

The cover interview, which was conducted two weeks before Brown, 27, gave birth to his daughter, Nova, recounts the cover star’s experience with an unexpected pregnancy and navigating the medical system as a trans man.

Brown also shared in the interview that he and his partner, Bailey J Mills, a drag performer and TikTok star in the U.K., received a mix of supportive and negative comments after announcing their pregnancy on social media.

“Being pregnant in general is really, really difficult, but then all the things that come with it, like me being trans and stuff, no one’s actually said, ‘Are you okay’?” Brown said in the interview.

According to a 2021 survey by TransActual, a U.K. advocacy group, 90% of trans people in that country reported experiencing delays when seeking transition-related health care.

Despite the backlash, the cover star expressed his desire to educate those who may hold misconceptions about transgender individuals.

Brown shared with Glamour that he is working on a children’s book and an autobiography that highlights his pregnancy, and hopes it will serve as a resource for other transgender people.

He added that he would also like the book to reach people who aren’t transgender but “are curious and want to know about the situation,” referring to trans pregnancy.