How drag bans have made clothing a political statement, according to a queer style expert

Fashion can be political, especially for gay and transgender people, and that reality was part of the inspiration behind queer style expert Anita Dolce Vita’s first book.

Vita, founder of the queer fashion site dapperQ and author of “dapperQ Style: Ungendering Fashion,” said that as she was interviewing LGBTQ people about style, the narrative that fashion is a tool for political resistance “kept growing stronger and stronger as the far right continues to attack our identities and tries to erase us.

“To me, this book was really important, not only as a celebration of our identities but as an important political conversation that needs to be had right now,” she said.

Anita Dolce Vita, the author of "dapperQ Style: Ungendering Fashion" and owner and publisher of dapperQ, a queer style magazine. The Street Sensei

It’s 2023, but Vita said the country is returning to the 1940s. In the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, police reportedly used an informal “three-article rule” to arrest people for cross-dressing if they weren’t wearing three pieces of attire that aligned with their assigned sex at birth. LGBTQ elders have since told researchers they were arrested in bar raids under that rule.

So far this year, lawmakers in at least 16 states have introduced legislation that would restrict drag performances in front of minors. Some of the bills, like one signed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in March, doesn’t specifically name drag. Instead, Tennessee’s law — which was blocked by a judge shortly after Lee signed it — criminalizes “adult cabaret entertainment,” including “male or female impersonators,” on public property or in front of minors. Some advocates worry the law’s impersonation language could be weaponized against transgender and gender-nonconforming people, similar to how police enforced the three-article rule.

These bills have brought the country “right back where we started,” Vita said, and they’re among the reasons she thinks her book, which debuts Tuesday, is particularly timely.

“The right is using us as a scapegoat, as a distraction, to really push an agenda that is more about them having control over our bodies,” Vita said. “This is just going to continue if people don’t realize that, if they’re looking at this as kind of like, ‘This is not my problem, why does it matter what people dress like? Why can’t they just conform?’”

Vita’s book features interviews and photos of more than three dozen LGBTQ people, including style influencers, activists and artists, who talk about what queer style means to them, and it is split into three sections: visibility, belonging and liberation.