Brick thrown at an NYC gay bar is being investigated as a hate crime

One of New York City's newest gay bars has had a brick thrown at its front window four times in recent weeks, its owner says. The latest incident, just this past weekend, is being investigated as a hate crime, the New York Police Department confirmed.

Video taken Saturday night and verified by NBC News shows a person, whom authorities are still trying to identify, hurling a brick at the front window of VERS, a gay bar located on Ninth Avenue that opened in July. The brick didn’t completely shatter the glass, and a department spokesperson said in an email no one was injured.

It wasn’t the first time the place was attacked, according to the NYPD and the bar’s owner, David DeParolesa. DeParolesa said Saturday’s incident was just the latest in a string of similar ones targeting the bar over the past month.

The first attack occurred on Oct. 20, and DeParolesa said the bar didn’t report it because it happened after hours. Staff didn’t find out until the next day. He said they felt like the event was a “random hit.”

But when another brick was thrown at the front window on the afternoon of Nov. 13, he said he started to suspect the bar was being targeted. The NYPD confirmed a similar incident occurred two days later, and again this weekend. No one was injured in any of the incidents.