Colorado children's hospital halts gender-affirming surgeries for adult patients

A Colorado children’s hospital has stopped offering transition-related surgeries for transgender patients 18 and older, KUSA-TV, an NBC affiliate in Denver, reported. The hospital said it never provided such surgeries for minors.

Rachael Fowler, a spokesperson for Children’s Hospital Colorado, told The Denver Post the decision was made to “protect the safety of our team members, patients and families” as other hospitals nationwide continue to receive threats for offering similar treatment. She did not immediately confirm if her hospital had received any threats.

She told KUSA the hospital would be “focusing on delivering emotional and medical care to our pediatric patients and their families.”

“There are many hospitals in the region where adult patients can receive gender-affirming surgical care,” Fowler said.

Children’s Hospital Colorado, through its TRUE Center for Gender Diversity, will continue to provide nonsurgical gender-affirming care for both minors and patients who have recently turned 18. This care includes hormone therapy, gender counseling and nutrition services, according to the center’s website.

Children's Hospital Colorado. John Greim / LightRocket via Getty Images

LGBTQ advocates in the state expressed concern over the hospital’s decision.

“The precedent that they’re setting is dangerous,” Ruby Lopez, an advocate with OutBoulder, told KUSA. “My fear is that other hospitals are also going to follow suit.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat and one of just three openly LGBTQ governors across the United States, signed a bill into law that protects patients seeking gender-affirming treatments from criminal prosecution, including those traveling to Colorado from surrounding states to receive care. Colorado has not passed any laws restricting medical care for transgender people.

At least 21 states have passed legislation into law restricting gender-affirming care for minors, though a federal judge permanently blocked Arkansas’ law and laws in four other states have been temporarily blocked. Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri have also proposed legislation to limit care for transgender adults, according to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group.