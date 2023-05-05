MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Famed Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton will wear a rainbow-adorned helmet this weekend in support of the LGBTQ community's battle against legislation it has deemed as hostile.

Hamilton, a long-time supporter of LGBTQ rights, didn't call out any specific legislation in Florida, where the "Don't Say Gay" education law and a proposed measure against drag performances have drawn fire from civil rights advocates.

“I did hear and have read about some of the decisions that have been made in government here and I do not agree with it and I do not support it,” the British racer told reporters ahead of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

“I really do continue to stand with the LGBTQ community and I’m wearing a rainbow flag on my helmet this weekend," he continued. "I just really want to continue to support the community here and let them know I stand with them and I hope they continue to fight against it.”

Hamilton's comments came the same day as Florida's state Senate passed a ban against gender-affirming treatment for transgender minors.

Hamilton, one of the world's most famous F1 racers who is fourth in the standings, stopped short of saying he'd oppose holding future races in Florida.

“It’s not for me to decide something like that" he said.

Hamilton made a clear distinction between residents of Miami and the lawmakers in Tallahassee.

"It’s not the people in Miami that are making these decisions, it’s the people in government and that’s the issue," he said. "The sport is going to be here whether or not I am. Whilst I’m here, I’m just going to try to continue to be supportive and just by being here and having that on my helmet hopefully that speaks volumes. Hopefully.”

Hamilton didn't mention Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by name though the potential GOP presidential candidate has not shied away from these lightning rod issues in raising his national profile.

A representative for the governor could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.

Dustin Long reported from Miami Gardens and David K. Li from New York City.