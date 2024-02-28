IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ghana parliament passes stringent anti-LGBTQ law

If signed by the country's president, the measure would impose a prison sentence of up to five years for the “promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities.”
LGBTQ flag during Pride on June 22, 2019 in Naples, Italy.Ivan Romano / Getty Images
By Reuters

ACCRA — Ghana’s parliament passed legislation on Wednesday that intensifies a crackdown on the rights of LGBTQ people and those promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer identities in the West African country.

Gay sex was already punishable by up to three years in prison. The bill now also imposes a prison sentence of up to five years for the “wilful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities.”

The bill, one of the harshest of its kind in Africa, still needs presidential assent to come into force. President Nana Akufo-Addo has not confirmed if he will sign the bill into law.

A coalition of Christian, Muslim, and Ghanaian traditional leaders sponsored the legislation.

