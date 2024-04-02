America’s 1st openly gay elected official is concerned about today’s attacks on LGBTQ people

Kozachenko was elected in April 1974 at another particularly polarizing time for the nation: The Vietnam War was not yet over, the Supreme Court had just handed down its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision, and the aftershocks of the 1969 Stonewall uprising were still being felt. They were among the turning points that contributed to a politically charged atmosphere for college-age students at the time, especially those who identified as gay and lesbian.

“That was kind of the tail end of a period that historians call the ‘gay liberation’ period of politics,’” said Tim Retzloff, an adjunct professor of history and LGBTQ studies at Michigan State University. “Before that, [activism] had been confined to kind of the largest cities, and what happened with gay liberation is it really kind of found its way all across the country.”

Retzloff said the University of Michigan emerged as an important hub for Midwestern activism that included other significant milestones for the LGBTQ community. In 1972, Ann Arbor enacted an ordinance protecting gays and lesbians from discrimination and became the first city in the country to designate an official Pride Week celebration.

“It was hugely exciting,” Kozachenko said of the political energy on her college campus. “We really felt like we were going to change the world.”

By the time she was approached to run for office by the local Human Rights Party, two other Ann Arbor City Council members had already made LGBTQ history in their own right. In 1972, Jerry DeGrieck and Nancy Wechsler became the first U.S. elected officials to come out while in office. Kozachenko, who remains friends with DeGrieck and Wechsler, said their decisions to come out helped her feel that she was in a “supportive environment.”

“Ann Arbor in the ’70s was very different from a lot of other cities. It was a college town, and it was very progressive, so this was not something that would have been seen as a negative,” Kozachenko said of running for office as an out lesbian.