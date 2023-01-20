Law student's family says he went missing after visiting NYC gay bar

A New York City law student has been missing for nearly two weeks, and his brother said his last known location was a gay bar in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

Jordan Taylor, 29, a first-year law student at the City University of New York, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 8, according to his brother and the New York City Police Department.

According to the NYPD, Taylor was last seen in the borough of Queens, where he resides, on the afternoon of Jan. 6. But his brother, Alton Taylor, told NBC New York that Jordan’s last known location, according to his phone’s location data, was The Q in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, shortly before his phone and wallet were found in two different Manhattan locations.

Alton said the details surrounding Jordan’s disappearance — and the fact that none of his close friends have seen or heard from him in nearly two weeks — are a cause of concern.

“I don’t want to rule out a heinous foul play. Like, I don’t want to think about it, but I can’t rule it out either,” he told NBC New York.

For the full story, visit NBC New York.