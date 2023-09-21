A Missouri teenager was ecstatic to learn she had been crowned her school’s homecoming queen and celebrated by posting photos of herself accepting the honor in a sparkling gown. Her school district posted photos of the occasion, too, which were met with intense backlash after it became known that the teen is transgender.

Tristan Young, a 17-year-old senior at Oak Park High School in Kansas City, joined the ranks of the school’s homecoming royalty Friday. Young, a transgender girl, follows in the footsteps of Landon Patterson, a former student, who is also trans and held the title eight years ago.

“Being nominated and then becoming queen is so much deeper than just surface level,” Young wrote on Instagram after her victory. “I have had a very difficult high school journey, but having the support of my friends, family and Oak Park has helped tremendously, I truly don’t know where I would be without it.”

North Kansas City Schools posted photos of Young’s crowning on Friday, along with a congratulatory message. The post garnered thousands of shares and comments on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with a mix of responses ranging from supportive to transphobic.

“I want to pause and congratulate Tristan for being crowned Oak Park High School’s Homecoming Queen!” tweeted Justice Horn, chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission. “I uplift this against the transphobic comments against this young person who was named queen by their peers. I’m thankful the next generation of Kansas City is so kind.”

Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer who has been a vocal opponent of trans women competing on women’s sports teams, was one of those publicly criticizing Young’s crowning.

“So stunning and brave. Another reminder to all girls that men make the best women. I wonder if a female will win homecoming king or if it’s understood that both of these spots are reserved for males. Who’s to blame here?” Gaines tweeted.

When asked about Young’s crowning and the mixed reaction that followed, a North Kansas City Schools official emphasized that student votes determine the homecoming courts.

“Our students voted for this year’s King and Queen. The role of the school and/or district is to honor students’ voice and decision,” Susan Hiland, a spokesperson for the district, said in a statement to NBC News.

Young competed for the title against four other students, whom she recognized on social media after her win.

“Tonight I stood on a field with four other amazing women, who are just as deserving of this honor as I am. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience with these women,” Young wrote on Instagram.

Young, who gave NBC News permission to use her Instagram statement, declined a request for an interview.

Young is one of several LGBTQ students who have made headlines for challenging gender norms as anti-LGBTQ legislation targeting schools and teenagers has gained traction nationwide. In May 2022, an Indiana high school crowned a drag queen as prom king. In April 2021, an Ohio high school crowned a lesbian couple as prom king and queen. Later that year, a Missouri high school elected its first male homecoming queen.

For more from NBC Out, sign up for our weekly newsletter.