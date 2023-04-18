NYC officials defend pace of investigation into deaths of two gay men

Nearly a year after the deaths of two victims, authorities defended the pace of the investigation of more than a dozen drug-facilitated robberies of men who visited gay bars in New York City.

“With these cases, you have to get it right,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference Tuesday. “And sometimes the desire to get it right collides with the immediacy that people would like to see justice.”

John Umberger, 33, a political consultant, and Julio Ramirez, 25, a social worker were found dead after they visited gay bars in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood last year. Both had left the bars with at least one unknown person before their bank accounts were drained of thousands of dollars using facial recognition access on their phones, relatives said.

The deaths were a part of a broader "citywide robbery scheme" that included 17 incidents occurring from Sept. 19, 2021, to Aug. 28, 2022, authorities have previously said.

“Our hearts go out to the families, we’re going to continue to communicate to the community, but it was about being thorough so we do not make the mistake of being premature and allow dangerous people to stay on the street,” Adams added.

The press conference, which was held outside NYPD headquarters in Manhattan and included District Attorney Alvin Bragg, came a day after the final suspect in connection with a string of drug-induced robberies was arrested.

In total, five men — Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert Demaio, Jacob Barroso, Andre Butts and Shane Hoskins — were all arrested in recent weeks. Bragg announced that a sixth man, Eddie Ashley, was also charged in relation to the crimes and was already in custody.

“I know these incidents have provoked a lot of fear. Nobody, nobody should have to worry about their safety and well-being about Manhattans vibrant nightlife,” Bragg said. “And this investigation sends a clear message that we have no tolerance for this type of dangerous and deadly conduct.”

Roughly a month ago, the medical examiner’s office ruled the deaths of Umberger and Ramirez as homicides caused by a “drug-facilitated theft.” Multiple drugs were found in their systems, including fentanyl, lidocaine and cocaine.

Among several charges, Hamilton, Demaio and Barroso were all arrested for murder. Hoskins and Butts were apprehended for felony larceny and identity theft.

Authorities said Tuesday that Hamilton had 12 prior arrests, Demaio had four prior arrests and Barroso had nine.

An attorney for Demaio, Dean Vigliano, said in a text message that "when Mr. Demaio learned he was wanted he opted to turn himself in," and declined to comment further.

Attorneys for the other five men could not be immediately reached for comment.

A vigil commemorating Julio Ramirez in New York on June 8, 2022. Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News

NBC News has spoken with several gay men who said they survived similar incidents from December 2021 to March 2023.

On Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said that “many if not most of the men who were confronted were members of the LGBTQ community.” Police previously said that comparable crimes were being committed against patrons of bars without any LGBTQ affiliation.

One separate group is suspected of committing similar crimes on 26 victims, two law enforcement officials told NBC News this month. Fashion designer Kathryn Marie Gallagher, whose death in July was ruled a drug-facilitated homicide by the medical examiner’s office, was one of the subsequent group’s victims, the officials said.

Last month, the New York City medical examiner’s office also confirmed that it is investigating “several additional deaths in similar circumstances” to those of Ramirez and Umberger. It is unclear, however, if they were found dead after visiting gay bars or whether they were connected with the same suspects.

A spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office said at the time that they “could not comment further due to the ongoing criminal investigations.”