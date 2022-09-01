Protesters disrupt 'Drag Queen Story Hour' event at California bookstore

Protesters disrupted a "Drag Queen Story Hour" event at a California bookstore Wednesday night.

Just as in similar incidents that have happened in the Bay Area and across the nation this year, participants were called homophobic and transphobic slurs.

The audience later cheered as protesters were forced to leave the event hosted by drag performer Tori Tia at the Books Inc. store in Campbell, just south of San Francisco. People who attended the event told NBC Bay Area the protesters showed up with signs, and at one point, a few of them pretended to be a part of the audience.

“He was saying like some really transphobic stuff," Tori Tia said of one of the protesters, adding that he told her she "shouldn’t be let around the children."

