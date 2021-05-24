Stonewall Inn's virtual concert to include Billy Eichner, Nancy Pelosi and Amy Poehler

New York’s Stonewall Inn will kick off LGBTQ Pride Month with a star-studded streaming concert on June 1 to benefit The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Safe Spaces Initiatives. Presenters and performers for the event, produced by Tom D’Angora, Michael D’Angora and Victoria Varela, include Billy Eichner, Chelsea Clinton, Margaret Cho, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Julianne Moore, Fran Drescher, Lea DeLaria, Alexandra Billings, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Poehler, Randy Rainbow, Jordin Sparks, Lance Bass, Sophia Bush, Jackie Cox, Sasha Velour, Debra Messing, Laith Ashley, Omar Sharif Jr., Rita Wilson, André De Shields and more.

The Safe Spaces Initiative will identify and designate entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses, and other public venues, as safe spaces for LGBTQ members of the community.

“The Stonewall Inn is one of the original safe spaces, and it’s important that we create more Safe Spaces for the LGBTQA+ community across the country,” said Stonewall Inn co-owner Kurt Kelly.

“We need to make sure that public venues, stores, business, etc. that say they are LGBTQA+ friendly and a safe space for the community are putting in the work and have the policies, procedures, and training to make sure they truly are a safe and affirming space for our community,” said Stonewall Inn co-owner Stacy Lentz, who also serves as CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

The concert is sponsored by Brooklyn Brewery, FCB Health New York, Hawkins Mikita, Jagermeister USA, Jennifer Brown Consulting, JetBlue, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Video Out.

Stonewall Day Celebration

Pride Live is teaming up with Outloud: Raising Voices for the fourth annual Stonewall Day celebration, a three-day concert at Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum June 4-6. Adam Lambert is set to curate and perform at the event, which will also feature Chelsea Clinton, Whoopi Goldberg, Kim Petras, Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Rafael Silva, Sam Sparro, Ryan Jamaal Swain, George Takei, VINCINT, Chely Wright and Conchita Wurst.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram