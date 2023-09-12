IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Florida law restricting transgender adult care can be enforced while challenged in court

The law signed by Gov. DeSantis in May bans any transgender treatment for minors and requires trans adults give consent to treatment in person and with a physician present.
Naples Pride held a protest and march in Naples on Friday, March 31, 2023 against several anti-LGBTQ Florida House bills. The event started at Cambier Park. More than 150 people marched down 5th Avenue holding signs and chanting several slogans during the dinner rush.Protest071
People gather for a Naples Pride protest and march against several anti-LGBTQ Florida House bills, in Naples, Fla., on March 31.Andrew West / The News-Press/USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters file
/ Source: The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida law restricting health care for transgender people can still be applied to adults while it is being challenged in court, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Judge Robert Hinkle, who previously blocked the law’s enforcement on behalf of minors, ruled that adults seeking to expand his injunction haven’t proven they would be irreparably harmed until the case is resolved.

For more from NBC Out, sign up for our weekly newsletter.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in May bans any transgender treatment for minors and requires transgender adults give consent to treatment in person and with a physician present.

Advocates say that is a problem because much of the care is prescribed by nurse practitioners and/or through telehealth — and that it’s too hard for many patients to get or get to in-person appointments with physicians.

Florida is one of 22 states to adopt a law in the last few years banning gender-affirming care for children. But unlike others, the one signed by DeSantis, a candidate for president, also has provisions aimed at care for transgender adults.