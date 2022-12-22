N.Y. Attorney General's Office 'looking into' allegations against George Santos

The New York Attorney General’s Office said it is “looking into a number of issues" surrounding Congressman-elect George Santos, who was the subject of a bombshell New York Times investigation that questions whether the incoming Republican lawmaker fabricated much of his biography, including his education, work history and financial dealings.

The office, however, did not confirm whether it had opened an official investigation into Santos and declined to comment further on the matter.

A lawyer for Santos, Joe Murray, told NBC News in an email Thursday afternoon that he had "not been contacted by anyone" from the New York Attorney General's Office.

"I have nothing further to add at this time," he said.

Shortly after Murray's email, Santos shared a message on Twitter addressing his district's constituents.

"To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more," he wrote.

In Monday's investigative report, which cited public documents and court filings, The New York Times said it was unable to substantiate many of the qualifications Santos cited on the campaign trail and his official campaign website.

According to his campaign site, Santos graduated from Baruch College with a bachelor's degree in economics and finance, but the Times said Baruch officials could not find records of his attendance. Also, the college told NBC New York that a search of academic records could neither confirm his attendance nor his completion of graduation requirements.

Additionally, Santos has claimed to be a "seasoned Wall Street financier and investor," but representatives from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, where Santos claimed to have worked, told the Times they had no record of his employment.

The Times also called into question Santos' real estate portfolio and a claim that he had founded an animal rescue charity that saved over 2,500 cats and dogs.

Monday evening, Santos posted a statement on Twitter from his attorney dismissing the Times' report.

“It is no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations," the statement from Murray said, in part.

Santos' made political history in November when he won New York’s 3rd Congressional District race, which covers parts of Long Island and Queens, becoming the first openly LGBTQ nonincumbent Republican elected to Congress. The contest also marked the first time two openly gay congressional candidates had gone head to head in a general election.

Santos' competitor in the November election, Democrat Robert Zimmerman, said members of both parties "should be grateful" that the state's attorney general is looking into Santos.

"The house of cards is quickly falling around Santos wherever his home may be," Zimmerman said, referring to an allegation in the Times' report that Santos does not live at the address where he is registered to vote.