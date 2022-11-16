Texas GOP looks to restrict transgender health care and drag shows

Texas Republicans introduced several bills this week that target the transgender community, including at least two measures seeking to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors and one bill looking to prevent children from attending drag performances.

Although the Texas Legislature doesn’t officially begin its next session until mid-January, Monday was legislators’ first chance to file their bills for the upcoming term, potentially foreshadowing the state’s political priorities for the coming year. GOP state lawmakers are barreling ahead with an updated party platform officially unveiled over the summer that defines homosexuality as an “abnormal lifestyle choice” and is opposed to “all efforts to validate transgender identity.”

At least two bills introduced this week would designate gender-affirming care for minors as child abuse under state law, and another would revoke liability insurance for providers who offer it.

Gender-affirming care for some minors experiencing gender dysphoria, a medical condition that involves a conflict between an individual’s sex assigned at birth and their gender identity, is considered medically necessary by a number of major accredited organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association. For minors, this type of care typically includes puberty blockers, which are recommended to trans youths before the onset of puberty, or hormone therapy for teenagers. Adolescents under the age of 18 in the U.S. are unable to receive gender-affirming surgery in most cases, according to the Endocrine Society.

The Texas bills come on the heels of a previous attempt this year by the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, to deem transition-related care for minors as child abuse under state law. Greg Abbott, the state’s Republican governor, subsequently called on citizens to report parents of transgender minors to the state if they suspect these minors are receiving gender-affirming care. Several of those investigations, however, have been tied up in court.

Another bill filed Monday would classify any business that decides to host a drag show into the state’s statutory definition of “sexually oriented businesses.”

The bill, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Jared Patterson, defines a drag performer as anyone who “exhibits a gender identity that is different than the performer’s gender assigned at birth “ by using “clothing, makeup, or other physical markers” and “sings, lip syncs, dances, or otherwise performs” in front of an audience.

The state’s current definition of “sexually oriented businesses” includes any venue where two or more people perform nude and alcohol is served. These businesses are bound by special limitations, including a misdemeanor charge on par with vehicle burglary for the business owner if anyone under the age of 18 is let in. Patrons must be charged an entrance fee of at least $5 at these venues, according to Texas statutes, and sex offenders are barred from owning or operating these types of businesses.

Alejandra Caraballo, a clinical instructor at Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic and a former staff attorney at the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund, said the wording of the bill “defines drag as essentially any trans person performing at all.”

“A trans actor in a musical singing would suddenly make it ‘drag’ and thus result in the play venue being labeled a ‘sexually oriented business,’” Caraballo tweeted Tuesday.

She added, “This is one of the most radical bills I have ever seen that seeks to completely eliminate trans people out of public life."

The first official day of the Texas legislative session is Jan. 23. Republicans control both the state’s House and Senate.

