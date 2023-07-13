'We're Here' renewed for fourth season with all new drag hosts

“With the ongoing aggression towards the LGBTQ+ community, and the increased hostility directed at drag performers, it’s more important than ever for another season of ‘We’re Here,’” said Nina Rosenstein, HBO’s executive vice president of late night and specials programming Time and time again, the series has shown that love is stronger than hate, and we want to continue to uplift the community by showcasing these rich and important stories. We owe a huge thank you to Bob, Shangela and Eureka for sharing their personal stories and for their incredible contribution over the last three seasons. We’re also excited to welcome our three new queens to the We’re Here family and dive into our new season.”

“In this increasingly hostile political climate, we are grateful to HBO for their dedication to telling LGBTQ+ stories that meet the moment and document our history,” said Ingram and Warren. “We are thrilled to expand our drag family and give much needed love to the people on the front lines of hate.”

Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka O’Hara said, “We are extremely grateful for the opportunity we had the past three seasons to travel across the country, share our experiences and connect with all of the courageous individuals who entrusted us with their stories. Our journey has inspired hope and sparked important conversations while empowering unique voices and opening new doors. As we move forward with our exciting individual projects, we welcome Sasha Velour, Priyanka and Jaida Essence Hall, and wish them the best on continuing this work during an increasingly difficult time for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Sasha Velour, Priyanka and Jaida Essence Hall said, “We have been so inspired by the stories and important work that has been done over the last three seasons of ‘We’re Here.’ We look forward to continuing this journey throughout the country to uplift voices, spread love and showcase new stories through the art of drag. We thank the entire ‘We’re Here’ team for choosing us to join this life-changing experience.”