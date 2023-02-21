'We said yes!' Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Actor Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, entrepreneur Ramona Agruma, are engaged.

Wilson shared a photo of the duo on Instagram on Sunday after her surprise engagement to Agruma at Disneyland.

"We said YES!" Wilson wrote in the post.

Wilson announced in June, which is LGBTQ Pride Month, that she and Agruma were in a relationship.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," the actor wrote on Instagram, with the hashtag "#loveislove."

Wilson has never said how she identifies within the LGBTQ community, but she told People earlier this month that she never thought she was "100 percent straight."

“I don’t quite know how to define my sexuality, but I do know there’s a lot of people out there that don’t want to totally define it either,” she said in an interview about the launch of Fluid, a dating app she co-founded.

“This is the first dating app where you don’t have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say ‘I’m straight, I’m gay, I’m bisexual,’ and you don’t have to describe what you are looking for,” she told People. “It’s kind of love with no labels.”

Wilson said it's the kind of app that she wishes she had access to five years ago, because “maybe I would have stumbled upon a female’s profile and been like, ‘OK, maybe I do want to message them.’”

Wilson also announced the birth of her first child via surrogate in November.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson wrote next to a picture of her daughter, Royce Lillian.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Wilson wrote on her Instagram story Monday that she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for her and Agruma following their engagement.

"Love you both like crazy," Wilson's "Pitch Perfect" co-star Anna Kendrick wrote.

"I am so happy for you both," actor Selma Blair wrote. "Love is kind of the best. I love seeing you so happy."