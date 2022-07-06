16 LGBTQ art shows that keep the summer Pride vibe flowing

A wide assortment of exhibitions by and about LGBTQ artists is keeping the queer creativity flowing at some of the world’s top museums this summer. From coast to coast in the United States and well beyond, here are our picks for the summer ‘22 exhibitions to hit — including one museum offering the rare chance to take in three queer-themed shows in one visit (hint: head to Baltimore).

Leslie-Lohman Museum; New York

Installation view of Lorenza Böttner: Requiem for the Norm– Photograph by Kristine Eudey / Courtesy of the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art

This first American presentation of the work of Lorenza Böttner explores how the 20th century Chilean German artist, who lost both arms as a child, used a variety of media to celebrate the complexities of her gender expression and embodiment.

Through Aug. 14

Wexner Center for the Arts; Columbus, Ohio

A film still from Come Hell or High Femmes: Act 2. The Last Trans Femmes on Earth: Dripping Doll Energy, 2021. Hannah Patterson / Image courtesy of the artist

In a three-part film and multimedia installation, Brooklyn, New York-based artist Keioui Keijaun Thomas imagines a post-apocalyptic world where only “dolls” — here, loosely meaning Black trans women so flawless that they’re no longer considered real — have survived a mass extinction event.

Through Aug. 14

Fotografiska; New York

Nina’s Vanity, 2019 by Laurence Philomène. Courtesy of the artist and Fotografiska New York

Since early 2019, nonbinary trans Montreal artist Laurence Philomène has been documenting through daily photographs, simultaneously staged and candid, the changes that testosterone therapy generates in their body and moods. The resulting images challenge viewers to consider identity beyond binaries.

Through Aug. 21

Palm Springs Art Museum; Palm Springs, California

An installation view of Leon Polk Smith: 1945-1962. Guillaume Goureau / via Palm Springs Art Museum

Considered one of the founders of "hard-edge painting," Leon Polk Smith used a vocabulary of simple forms and brilliant colors to challenge some of the most fundamental painting conventions. This show focuses on Smith’s works from the 1950s, when his mature style began to flourish.

Through Aug. 28

Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston

Installation view of Bárbara Wagner & Benjamin de Burca: Swinguerra. Mel Taing / via The Institute of Contemporary Art Boston

Brazilian German filmmaking duo Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca combine their journalism and visual art backgrounds to explore urban youth subcultures and marginalized communities. "Swinguerra," one of their most famous works, showcases the tradition-rich contemporary styles of three competing groups of queer dancers in northern Brazil.

Through Sept. 5; also showing at New York’s New Museum as part of "Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca: Five Times Brazil" through Oct. 16

SITE Santa Fe; Santa Fe, New Mexico

Multiple works installed in Jeffrey Gibson: The Body Electric at SITE Santa Fe. Shayla Blatchford / via SITE Santa Fe

Merging artistic styles and era-crossing cultural references, Choctaw Cherokee artist Jeffrey Gibson creates vibrant works that express the complex relationships between injustice, marginalization and personal identity. This new solo exhibition is a multidecade survey of Gibson’s work alongside newly commissioned pieces.

Through Sept. 11

The Morgan Library & Museum; New York

Writing a Chrysanthemum: The Drawings of Rick Barton. via The Morgan Library & Museum; New York

Shrouded in mystery, artist Rick Barton captured his wildly diverse subjects in a web of pen-and-ink lines and was influential among a small group of fellow gay Beat movement artists in 1950s and ‘60s San Francisco. This exhibition of 60 drawings, two sketchbooks and five printed works marks the first time Barton’s art is on view to the public.

Through Sept. 11

McCord Museum; Montreal

Alone Time, 2015, by JJ Levine: Queer Photographs. JJ Levine / via McCord Museum; Montreal

The work of Montreal photographer JJ Levine is celebrated in this show that presents 52 large-format staged portraits of self-identifying queer subjects in intimate domestic settings, taken from three of the artist’s photo series that all question the representation of traditional binary gender roles.

Through Sept. 18

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Installation view of Nick Cave: Forothermore. via Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

This first career-spanning survey of Chicago artist Nick Cave highlights his vibrant works that include sculptures, fashion, videos, performances and installations, encompassing all aspects of his decades of work as an activist, educator, designer and performer. Never-before-seen works include the latest from his popular "Soundsuits" series.

Through Oct. 2

Zackary Drucker Relationship, #35 (Pygmalion). Zackary Drucker / via The Baltimore Museum of Art

Salman Toor with his paintings. Bryan Derballa / via ArtPartner

Baltimore Museum of Art

A photo from Elle Pérez's: Devotions Elle Pérez / via Baltimore Museum of Art

In one of the queerest-ever gatherings of separate exhibitions at a mainstream institution, the Baltimore Museum of Art presents three creatively curated LGBTQ-themed shows across its sprawling complex.

First, the innovative, insightful and centuries-spanning look at gender and identity “Shapeshifting: Transformations on Paper” includes works by Zackary Drucker, Man Ray, Gerda Wegener and Pablo Picasso.

Through Oct. 2

The colorful, playful and boldly queer visions of Brooklyn, New York-based artist Salman Toor are meanwhile showcased in “No Ordinary Love,” with 45 works including several created specifically for this show.

Through Oct. 23

And the moving photographs of New York-based gender-nonconforming trans artist Elle Pérez are on provocative display in “Devotions.”

Through March 19

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

An installation view of Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse. via Los Angeles County Museum of Art

This first West Coast exhibition of the work of fashion visionary Lee Alexander McQueen contextualizes the designer’s inspired work within the numerous contemporary artists who drew upon similar themes and visual references, and examines the interdisciplinary impulse that defined his too-short career.

Through Oct. 9

Schwules Museum; Berlin

Installation view of Tuntenhaus Forellenhof 1990: Gay Communism’s Short Summer. Peter Runkewitz / via Schwules Museum

On the first May Day after the fall of the Berlin Wall, about 30 gay men occupied an apartment building in the city’s Friedrichshain neighborhood and created what became the Tuntenhaus Forellenhof, a utopian collective of communist queers. This fascinating exhibition reveals the everyday lives of the inhabitants of this short-lived experiment through voices, anecdotes, relics and a re-creation of their collective dining room.

Through Oct. 31

Blaffer Art Museum; Houston

A charcoal “wind drawing” by Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin. Courtesy of the artists and Devin Borden Gallery, Houston

The interdisciplinary work of artistic and life partners Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin heralds the histories of habitually marginalized American LGBTQ communities, as highlighted by their ongoing “50 States” project, honoring little-known pre-Stonewall queer histories from each state. This Blaffer exhibition centers on a new body of drawings called “wind prints,” in which “50 States” imagery is lightly stenciled in charcoal powder and then blown away.

July 15-Oct. 9

Union Hall; Denver

Robert Martin's "Family Portrait" in 'the story of you and me' exhibit. Robert Martin / Courtesy of Robert Martin

This earnest and sentimental group show presents four up-and-coming LGBTQ artists — Erickson Díaz-Cortés, Jordan Ramsey Ismaiel, Em Van Loan and Robert Martin — and their works that are about or inspired by their intimate relationships, both with others and with themselves.

July 21-Sept. 17

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram